Emilia Clarke Joins Marvel's Secret Invasion Series at Disney+

Secret Invasion may well be the most highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe series to date.

Less than a day after it was teased that Olivia Colman would be joining the series comes an exciting new announcement.

Emilia Clarke is trading in Game of Thrones for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Variety, the actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen on all eight seasons of the HBO epic, has joined the cast.

As has been the case ever since the series was unveiled, no details on who Clarke will be playing have been revealed.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will reprise their previous roles in the MCU for the series, while Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to play a villain.

Jackson played Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will play Skrull Talos.

No details have been revealed about Colman's character. Colman is coming off a two-season stint as Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix juggernaut, The Crown.

Kyle Bradstreet, best known for his work on Mr. Robot, is attached to write and executive produce the series.

Clarke was nominated for four Emmys for her turn on Game of Thrones.

Secret Invasion is not Clarke's first time working with Disney. She previously played Qi'ra in the Star Wars movie Solo in 2019.

She also played the female lead in the 2019 movie Last Christmas and is also attached to lend her voice to the 2022 movie, The Amazing Maurice.

The MCU has proven to be a big hit on streaming for Disney+.

The bulk of the shows were delayed from planned 2020 premieres due to the pandemic, with WandaVision becoming the first MCU show to arrive on the streaming service.

It launched to rave reviews and a lot of views.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed up with more of the same, and Loki is set to shine in June on the streamer.

Other series on Disney+ set in the MCU include Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Monn Knight, She-Hulk, Ironheart, Armor Wars, a series set in Wakanda, and an untiled Echo series.

