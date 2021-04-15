Fear the Walking Dead Exclusive Clip: The Aftermath of That Big Death

June is not going to be able to move on from John's death.

We have an exclusive look at the first few minutes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 9, which picks up in the immediate aftermath.

June is burying her husband while simultaneously trying to come to terms with why Dakota would kill him.

As she's burying him, June notices his gun is still there, and she takes it. It still has his initials, so of course she would want to take it back.

Unfortunately, June doesn't get a second to think about what she could do with the gun to even the odds because one of Ginny's goons takes it from her.

This kicks off a tense chat between June and Ginny in which the former wants to know why Dakota would murder someone as innocent as John.

If you watch Fear The Walking Dead online, you know June saved Ginny's life very recently, so June feels like she's been swindled in the aftermath.

June will want answers, but Ginny has all of Morgan's people, and that's going to cause even more problems for the different factions at war.

At the top of the clip, you can hear Ginny on the radio arguing with Morgan. As you probably know, Morgan still has Dakota, and Ginny is understandably worried that Morgan will not want to hand her over.

It's a harrowing clip, but it shows off the great acting from the ensemble at the wheel of the show.

The logline for the episode reads:

Virginia and her followers reach a stalemate with Morgan's group, and Virginia's enemies begin to catch up with her.

We still have eight episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 remaining, and production on Season 7 is already underway.

Have a look at the clip below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

What do you think June will do next?

Will Ginny be able to save Dakota from everyone?

