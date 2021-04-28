FOX Gives Series Order to The Big Leap, Starring Scott Foley and Teri Polo

Scott Foley and Teri Polo are taking a big leap to FOX.

FOX on Wednesday ordered to series a one-hour drama called The Big Leap.

The series was originally ordered to pilot last year, but it was scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is inspired by the UK docuseries Big Ballet and follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

What this group of underdogs lack in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances and chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.

The cast includes Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, Piper Perabo, and Teri Polo.

The series brings Liz Heldens (The Passage) back to FOX.

Jason Winer (Modern Family) directed the pilot, and he’ll executive-produce with Heldens and Sue Naegle (Outcast).

The cast alone is worth tuning in for, but it will likely hinge on the execution of the finished project, meaning we'll be waiting with bated breaths until it premieres during the 2020-21 TV season.

The network has yet to make the bulk of its pickup decisions, with The Simpsons, The Great North, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers already renewed.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star are both locks for renewal, while The Resident and Call Me Kat have a fighting chance at being renewed.

Prodigal Son is a long shot for a pickup at this stage. The series is down 45% in the demo year-to-year, and The Moodys has already been pulled from the schedule.

The network also has Blood Relative, The Cleaning Lady, an Untitled Goonies Re-enactment, and Pivoting in the works.

It has already picked up the update of Fantasy Island, This Country, and Our Kind of People.

