Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Season 2!

Ginny & Georgia have more stories to tell at Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the popular mother/daughter coming of age series, starring Brianne Howey (Georgia) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny), will return for a second season.

More than 52 million member households chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 Days. The series made the Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world and hit #1 in 46, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, and the U.S.

Ten new episodes have been ordered.

Showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert said the following of the renewal:

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

Season 1 starred Brianne Howey (Georgia), Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), and Raymond Ablack (Joe).

"Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey)," reads the logline.

"Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life."

"But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start."

While the series has launched to a mixed reaction, Taylor Swift hit out against the show last month after a joke about her.

The episode in question was the final episode of the season, and found Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), getting into an argument over Ginny's relationship status.

Ginny cracks the following joke:

“What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

The joke caught the attention of Swift, who made her feelings on it very clear in a tweet.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift wrote. “How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s—t as FuNnY.”

Swift also hit out at Netflix as the home of her 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

The singing sensation's one-off special for the streamer charted a turbulent year in her life and tackled misogyny in the music industry, as well as how Swift's relationships were portrayed.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you,” Swift continued. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

