Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 10 Review: She's Back

The season is about taking stands, using your voice, and asserting yourself.

And many of the coterie members did just that on Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 10.

Now we're left wondering what the future holds for them after the final ten minutes of that spring finale.

Margaret Cho guest-starred as herself during the finale, and that's just one of the surprises that awaited viewers.

Alice is a character who needed to benefit most from the season's theme, and she had to do that mostly within her comedy sketch story arc.

Her advisor was a tool; it sucks that his advice consisted of encouraging everyone to lean into their identity in unfunny ways and usually by utilizing jokes they didn't even create.

Truthfully, you can joke about identity, culture, religion, and anything else. It's not hard to do it without coming across as a bigot or perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

All of them were funny when they spoke about their lives and experiences, but there was nothing funny about neck-rolling ebonics, gum-popping, foreign accents, and terrorist jokes.

Everyone kept telling Alice that this is how the industry works, and there is very little to change that. Margaret Cho even reiterated that same message.

Sean: I guess with you being the Asian one and you being the gender-diverse one, I'm just redundant.

All of them were tired of it, and the final straw for Alice was one of her friends getting ousted because of the "quota" getting filled with Alice as the resident Asian and Lindsay as the token non-binary person.

Sadly, Alice learned that sometimes standing up for what's right means standing alone.

She was tired of selling her soul to get ahead, but her friends still clung to the possibility that this could lead to their big break, and they had to grin and bear it until then.

Good for Alice. She'll be OK after this. Cho took some interest in her before, and she probably appreciated Alice's bold move.

Maybe this can benefit her in the long run.

It's not easy to surmise what's beneficial for Malika.

As expected, Isaac did not react well to her admission that she had feelings and wanted to be in a relationship with Dyonte, too.

He left the room shortly after she admitted it, and he took days to process before they spoke.

It's not an easy situation for anyone. Malika deserves to explore this part of herself and live this new truth, but Isaac didn't sign up for this.

He deserves to go into a polyamorous relationship with his eyes wide open. If it's not something he can handle, then he's allowed to bow out no matter how much he loves Malika.

He loves her enough to want what's best for both of them, and he recognized that it would be unfair if she had to stifle part of herself to stay together.

Malika was also honest with Dyonte. He was over the moon when she confessed she wanted to be with him too, but he tempered his response when he learned that she wouldn't pursue anything with him without Isaac.

Isaac needed a break, and as a woman of her word, Malika gave Dyonte a goodbye kiss and let him go.

She works with him, so how can she carry on as if they weren't on the verge of becoming something more? Do you think Dyonte will transfer or something?

Now Malika is in love with two different men, and she isn't with either of them.

It's tempting to say she blew up her relationship with Isaac with all of this and didn't get anything out of it, but that's not necessarily the case.

She's discovered something about herself, and maybe a break from both men is a good thing right now as she sits with this realization that she's polyamorous.

Malika and Isaac have always been the most stable relationship on this series and goals, so it's painful to see them apart like this, though.

It won't be easy if Mariana and Evan have to spend time apart after all it took for them to come together.

But there's no way the Byte Club will accept that Mariana was dating Evan all of this time and lying about it.

Her omission was detrimental to their friendship and partnership. Do you think they'll kick her out of the Byte Club and carry on with their plans?

After that beautiful late-night dinner and the two exchanging "I love yous" without backtracking, Eviana continues to soar.

But the Byte Club doesn't know about how Evan helped them. All they know is that they lost out on their opportunity because of their reputation.

They blame Evan and Speckulate for that. While they aren't wrong about the challenges they faced at Speckulate, I don't know if suing the company is the answer to their prayers.

Jackie held against them that they were whistle-blowers, and those actions will affect them beyond this one account.

The Byte Club may move forward without Mariana, though. And even she still holds some resentment toward Evan for putting profit ahead of what's right.

Mariana's moment of standing up and making her voice heard was a strike against her this time.

Callie's moment, however, was badass. She went from unsure of herself to an assertive queen who held her own against Jamie in the courtroom.

The Feds busting into the courtroom to haul Kathleen away was so classless, but we knew she'd put Callie in charge.

It's childish that the ADA keeps using Jamie against Callie, but she didn't let him rattle her. Her assertive "I'm speaking" when Jamie kept cutting her off was enough to make you cheer. She's learned a lot from Kathleen in a short time.

They got their continuance, and now, Callie can focus on what's happening with Kathleen.

It was stupid to have her shun Jamie, who seemed genuine in trying to help, and then go back to him for information.

It's absurd that Jamie is privy to all of this information in the first place. He's a virtual nobody. Why is a bunch of professional lawyers gossiping like schoolgirls?

It's ridiculous and contrived.

But Kathleen reached out to Callie and asked Callie to be her attorney. Honestly, it feels like Callie is a stand-in so Kathleen can represent herself without technically doing it because she's up on serious charges, and risking it all on a baby lawyer is absurd.

After hearing Kathleen's charges, it sounds like her former client's spouse was a domestic violence survivor, and Kathleen prioritized helping the woman escape over saving her client.

It falls in line with what we know of Kathleen, and it would explain her abrupt shift to legal aid.

If so, she's an older variation of Callie, and those two clicked for a reason.

At least with Callie's focus on this, her love life won't consume her.

Callie: Why did you call me?

It was a mark of growth that she stopped things with Tony before they got any further. Callie of yesterday would've risked it all.

And she's drawn to Gael. The two played tag back and forth, and they came close to reigniting that flame between them.

Of course, Isabella returning to tell him that she's pregnant with Gael's child changes everything.

Oh, the Coterie's resident lothario may have a baby on the way. It wasn't shocking after Isabella knocked on his door at the beginning of the hour.

We spent the rest of it waiting for Gael to stand up to Yuri, only to have his world rocked by this news.

I'm glad Gael didn't sell out and that the sweet Andre is the one who inspired him. Yuri's actions were despicable, and a measly $5k isn't enough.

But after quitting his internship with Yuri and knowing that he wants to help Isabella, I wonder about his career trajectory.

Unplanned pregnancies have a way of derailing a person's plans.

I can't say I'm excited about Isabella's return or a baby plot, but we'll have to see how it pans out.

Davia may face job insecurity, too, if she signs Andre's petition and advocates for the police presence removal at the school.

It's the right thing to do. It's terrible how the kids are over-policed, and the slightest thing can land them in juvie. It was too intense when the principal and cops stormed Davia's classroom and threatened to haul Andre away.

The teachers should've communicated, but their restorative justice program has helped the kids leap and bounds.

Andre's artwork is spectacular, and I only hope he continues working with Gael.

They got away with a lot with this program. But they have something to lose with this next move.

Fortunately, the other teachers and Matt are likely willing to join Davia and the kids.

Callie: So what are you doing today?

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Davia found some semblance of peace with Matt and chose to move on, and now Dennis came to his senses and returned.

It felt so good to see him in person, but it was followed by a rush of anxiety, knowing that Matt was probably in the apartment and Davia moved on now.

His crestfallen expression after bearing his heart only to see Matt there was heartbreaking.

But he told Davia to move on, and it wasn't fair of him to take for granted that she'd wait for him or put with his hot and cold behavior for so long.

At some point, Dennis' lack of communication was detrimental to Davia's mental health and self-esteem. His actions took a toll on her confidence.

It took her a bit to put herself back together again in his absence.

Denvia is the ultimate endgame, but we're right back in slow-burn territory again.

It wouldn't feel right if Davia dropped everything, including Matt, to run back to Dennis right now. It doesn't do any of them any favors.

We don't know the extent of the work Dennis did on himself while he was away. We don't know if he's in a good place right now or not.

Dennis: Davia.

Davia: Dennis, what are you doing here?

Dennis: I realized I've been an idiot. I didn't need to leave. The best thing in my life to find some light, you are my light.

Matt: I'm not sure I wear it as good as you.

But if he loves Davia enough, which we know he does, then he can get through this -- wait for her or allow her to be happy with Matt. One of the biggest things Dennis had to learn was that Davia couldn't be his everything.

She couldn't be the reason he chose to keep living or the only one who held him accountable and kept him honest.

He can't take this recent development and learning that maybe he doesn't have the same access to her as a sign to bail again or fall off whatever progress he made.

And Davia can't drop everything and rush to Dennis either. She also has to give him enough credit to know that this isn't something that will break him or try to soften the blow for him.

Mariana: No, no. We can't sue Evan.

Byte Club: Why not?

Davia is still in love with Dennis, so this is a hell of a complication. Regardless of the outcome, someone is going to end up hurt.

I can't wait to see how it all plays out when the series returns. How about you?

What are your theories about Kathleen's charges? Are you happy Dennis returned? Are you shocked by that pregnancy news?

