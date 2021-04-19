Hedwig's John Cameron Mitchell to Play Joe Exotic in NBCU TV Series

NBCUniversal's Joe Exotic series is moving along swimmingly.

The series has cast John Cameron Mitchell in the titular role of Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel in the limited series, which is in the works at NBC, USA Network, and NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock.

Mitchell is probably best known for writing and starring in Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero," Mitchell said.

"Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world."

Kate McKinnon is on board to play Carole Baskin.

The series will center around Baskin, Exotic, and the tigers they famously tussled over. The insanity begins when Baskin learns that her sworn nemesis is breeding and using his menagerie for profit.

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry,” per the official logline.

“But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

The project is based on Wondery's Joe Exotic podcast, which was released last year.

Etan Frankel (Sorry for Your Loss) is attached to write the script.

This is actually one of two scripted projects in the works, with Nicolas Cage being announced to play the man made famous by the Netflix series in a Lifetime project.

"It will explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," according to THR.

American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana is on board as writer and showrunner and executive produce with Paul Young of Make Good Content, Imagine's Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey, Cage (via his Saturn Films), as well as Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly.

