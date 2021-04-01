Big Sky Gets Supersized Midseason Premiere: Get All the Details!

Big Sky's return is less than two weeks away, and we have some great news for fans:

The midseason premiere will span two hours and will introduce fans to a killer new mystery that is sure to up the stakes like never before.

"Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files," reads the network's description for the event.

Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble."

The logline concludes with the following:

It’s time to meet the Kleinsassers.

Is this the new family set to play a pivotal part in the back half of Big Sky Season 1?

We think so!

Deadline reported back in January that Michelle Forbes, Britt Robertson, Michael Raymond-James, Ryan Dorsey, and Omar Metwally had all been added in recurring guest roles.

The outlet revealed that Forbes, Robertson, Raymond James, and Dorsey would all be playing family members, while Metwally is on board as a U.S. Marshall.

Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive trailer that gave us quite the look at the new mystery.

Unfortunately, Ronald is still lurking in the shadows, and he has a scary new appearance that is sure to cause some big problems for everyone.

Heck, it even shows Cassie's car being smashed up with Ronald trying to capture her.

If you watch Big Sky online, you know Ronald grew deadlier by the episode, so we're not sure he's going to leave any survivors this time.

Big Sky Season 1 has been a success story for ABC, drawing bumper ratings and emerging as an even bigger hit in delayed viewing.

What are your thoughts on the two-hour premiere?

Do you think it will wrap Ronald's arc up, or would you prefer if his arc continued simultaneously with the new mystery.

Big Sky returns Tuesday April 13 at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.