John Reilly: Daughter Caitlin Reilly to Appear on General Hospital Tribute Episode to Late Actor

General Hospital will pay tribute to John Reilly in May.

The veteran ABC sudser will air a special episode Friday, May 21, that will honor the fallen star, who died on January 10.

Variety first reported the news.

Reilly played Sean Donely on the series but is also well-known for his work on Passions and Sunset Beach.

Caitlin Reilly, one of his daughters, broke the news of her father's passing via Instagram.

“The brightest light in the world has gone out…. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him."

"I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye.”

What's more, Caitlin will be a part of the farewell episode.

"While mourning the death of WSB agent Sean Donely, fan-favorites Felicia Scorpio (played by Kristina Wagner), Malcolm “Mac” Scorpio (John J. York), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) are pulled into a mystery involving Sean’s daughter, Annie (Caitlin Reilly).”

It's certainly a nice way to honor the actor who was with the show from 1984-1995 and had an appearance in 2013.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said the following in a statement:

John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is GH. This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show’s rich history.

With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter.

Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil.

We have no idea who the surprise return will be, but it gives us an element of surprise as we head into the episode.

