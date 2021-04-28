Josh Gad, Isla Fisher to Star in Peacock Comedy Wolf Like Me

Peacock is adding some more big names to its ranks.

The streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order to Wolf Like Me, written and created by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters).

The project is a genre-bending romantic comedy starring Josh Gad (Central Park, Avenue 5) and Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Definitely Maybe).

Forsythe will direct all six half-hour episodes.

“We fell in love with Abe Forsythe’s imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters. With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, WOLF LIKE ME will be engaging, quirky and wholly original,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"WOLF LIKE ME is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters,” said Abe Forsythe.

“I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and Stan.”

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship.

Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different.

Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.

The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

The series is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan.

Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky from Made Up Stories serve as executive producers alongside executive producers Abe Forsythe, Josh Gad, and Isla Fisher.

What are your thoughts on the order?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.