Jupiter's Legacy: Netflix Drops Super Trailer for Josh Duhamel Superhero Drama

Josh Duhamel is a tough act to follow.

That's the main message to take from the full-length trailer for Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy.

Duhamel plays Sheldon Sampson, an aging superhero on the series, which is based on Mark Miller and Frank Quitely's graphic novels.

Sheldon and his band of superheroes have outgrown the life and are now ready to hand over the responsibilities to a fresh crop of superheroes.

If the trailer is any indication, it's not going to be an easy task.

The new crop includes Sheldon’s son Brandon (Andrew Horton) and his daughter Chloe (Elena Kampouris), but it's evident that the kids are not exactly ready for such a big challenge.

“No one can live up to the ideal,” Chloe says in the trailer. “Not even Dad.”

Sheldon worries, “they’re not even close to being ready," and just like that, we have a convincing hook for the series.

With the bad guys arriving in one fell swoop, the new kids are not getting enough time to adapt to their abilities. They're being thrown in at the deep end, which will probably result in a lot of mistakes.

They do say it's best to learn on the job for some positions, and being a superhero may well ring true on that front.

The cast also includes Matt Lanter (Timeless), Leslie Bibb (Popular), and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist).

"After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy," reads the official logline.

"But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards."

Have a look at the trailer below, and be sure to stream the show when it bows Friday, May 7.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Do you think it looks similar to The Boys, or do you think it will be able to stand on its own?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.