Kevin Can F**k Himself Gets Summer Premiere Date at AMC

Viewers will have the wonderful Annie Murphy back on their TV screens in just two months!

The upcoming dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself, starring the Emmy Award-winning actress Schitt’s Creek actress, will make its television debut on Sunday, June 13 on AMC+ and Sunday, June 20 at 9:00PM ET/PT on AMC.

The first two installments of the eight-episode season will be available on AMC+ on Sunday, June 13, and air back-to-back on AMC on Sunday, June 20 at 9:00PM ET/PT and 10:00PM ET/PT, meaning we're getting two episodes on the first day.

It's a good way to give fans more of the show to allow a more informed opinion on whether the show is worth sticking with.

The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of the AMC linear airings on Sundays at 9:00PM ET/PT.

Kevin Can F**K Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife.

"She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them)," reads the AMC logline.

"And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny," it continues.

"But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life?"

Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?"

The series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals) as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison, Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison's husky and "lovable" man-child.

Alex Bonifer (Superstore) is also on board as Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin, as well as Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humor, and Raymond Lee (Here and Now) as Sam Park, a clean cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison.

Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Have a look at the new trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.