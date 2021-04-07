MacGyver Canceled After Five Seasons at CBS!

While CBS has been renewing and canceling series for weeks now, the future for MacGyver never seemed to be in question.

Until now.

The network made the stunning decision Wednesday night, according to Deadline, meaning that the upcoming MacGyver Season 5 finale will serve as its series finale.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement to Deadline.

“The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own."

"We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

The popular drama was developed by Peter M. Lenkov and stars Lucas Till as the title character.

It is a reboot of the ABC series of the same name created by Lee David Zlotoff, which aired from 1985 to 1992.

The series premiered from CBS on September 23, 2016, and made a splashy debut in the ratings, but like most series, the numbers have sagged as the series continued.

MacGyver Season 5 has averaged 4.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in its fifth season -- in line with many of the CBS dramas that air on higher viewed nights of the week.

For that reason alone, it seemed like the series was a lock for renewal.

The cast also includes Tristin Mays as Riley Davis, Justin Hires as Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton as Matilda Webber, Levy Tran as Desiree "Desi" Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick as Russ Taylor.

Previous series regulars include George Eads as Jack Dalton, Sandrine Holt as Patricia Thornton, and Isabel Lucas as Samantha Cage.

The series finale is set to air on April 30.

The series joins Mom and NCIS New Orleans as the network's canceled series. The Equalizer, FBI, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, and FBI: Most Wanted have all been renewed.

Shows awaiting word on their fate at CBS include NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, B Positive, United States of Al, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, SEAL Team, All Rise, Bull, The Unicorn, SWAT, and Clarice.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.