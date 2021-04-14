MacGyver Series Finale Spoilers: Who Goes Missing?!

MacGyver may be canceled, but it's going out with a bang.

CBS has dropped details for MacGyver Season 5 Episode 15, the series finale, and it sounds like a wild episode.

Titled “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal,” it finds two beloved characters going missing and the rest of the team scrambling to save them.

Here's the logline direct from CBS:

When Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there, they must unravel the mystery to find who took them, and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, no matter the cost, on the series finale of MACGYVER, Friday, April 30

It certainly sounds like one of the biggest episodes to date, which makes sense when you consider it's the series finale.

But we still don't know whether there will be closure here. The cancellation announcement was made just days ago, meaning that the finale would have been written months ago.

Typically season finales set up additional seasons, so we'll need to tune in when the episode airs Friday, April 30 to find out what will go down.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement to Deadline when the plug was pulled last week.

The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own."

"We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

MacGyver regularly wins its Friday slot, so the cancellation announcement came as a surprise.

The good news is that the fans are not giving up.

A Change.org petition has been set up, and it has already eclipsed 13,000 signatures and climbing.

The group has also trended on Twitter in multiple countries with the #SaveMacGyver hashtag, which generated approximately 50,000 tweets in our first 48 hours.

The group also sent around 184,000 paperclips to CBS Studios in Los Angeles and several thousand to Kelly Kahl’s office in New York City, both in 48 hours.

Remember, you can watch MacGyver online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.