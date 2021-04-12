Mayans M.C. Cast to Compete on Celebrity Family Feud

The cast of Mayans M.C. is putting the motorcycles and the leather jackets away for a stint on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Michael Irby (Bishop) shared a photo that showed him and some of his fellow cast members posing before their appearance.

Clayton Cardenas (Angel), JD Pardo (EZ), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), and Richard Cabral (Coco) are in the photo.

"Getting ready to take the stage with these madmen," Irby wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which went down well with their fans and co-stars.

Vincent Vargas (Gilly) compared the group to the "Backstreet Boys," and we're inclined to agree. They look great!

Sarah Bolger (Emily) said, "Whoa!!!" while Raoul Max Trujillo added, "Omg."

The picture also gave fans their first look at a new hairstyle for Cardenas.

As expected, fans are being left in the lurch about who the Mayans are going up against.

We think this would be a good time for Sons of Anarchy vs. Mayans M.C., and given the way Mayans M.C. Season 3 is playing out, we might get that on the FX hit very soon.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know the series is getting progressively darker, and the simmering tension has resulted in the best season to date.

The series was placed on an extended hiatus due to COVID-19, but it truly has returned firing from all cylinders.

As for Celebrity Family Feud, the series returns with Steve Harvey as its host on June 6, but there's no telling which episode will feature the Mayans cast.

All we can do is hope that it will be earlier into the season because it's going to be a good one.

The series continues Tuesday with Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 6, titled "You Can't Pray a Lie."

We're delving into spoiler territory here, so if you're not up to date, you may want to hit back.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 5 wrapped with EZ getting shot, likely setting the stage for a huge turn of events.

The logline for tomorrow's episode reads:

"The club seeks retribution for a recent affront."

Yep, it's short and sweet.

What are your thoughts on the cast competing on Celebrity Family Feud?

Hit the comments below.

