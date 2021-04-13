Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 6 Review: You Can't Pray A Lie

Bishop made a grave mistake, but with Mayans M.C. Season 3, those decisions were par for the course.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 6 was a transitional hour that prepared us for the back half of the season.

There were many moving pieces, and it wasn't the easiest episode to follow, but it helped set the stage for the war to come.

We expected EZ and Gaby to leave town. With enemies closing in, it was only a matter of time before they took another shot at one of our favorite characters.

People need to take a break from all of the madness to regroup in the aftermath of such great misadventures, and the out-of-town journey worked well to show it.

One of the brightest spots of recent episodes continued to dazzle. EZ has been battling the darkness, and Gaby has tried tirelessly to help him through his issues.

They're closer than ever before since Gaby got EZ to the hospital before he bled out, but I hope Emily's sudden arrival doesn't ruin the good in their relationship.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Emily was initially EZ's one true love, but somewhere along the way, their connection flamed out. After all this time, it wouldn't make sense to put them back together.

Still, they definitely have a connection that's lingering far beyond their past entanglements. Why else would Emily rush off of her land to visit EZ? But that connection aside, EZ and Gaby work better together.

Maybe Emily and EZ have been apart for so long that I don't care about them as a couple anymore. Whatever the reason, EZ has a stronger connection with Gaby now.

We've gotten invested in this new pairing, and it would be unfortunate if it was all for naught and EZ and Emily reunited. Mayans M.C. follows the unpredictable route, so hopefully, there's no future for EZ with Emily.

EZ and Gaby didn't make the brightest choice of having sex by the beach not long after EZ was shot, especially when you consider the extent of his wounds.

But they were caught up in the moment, and Gaby worked hard to make sure EZ didn't start to think of the bad from the past.

By the look on EZ's face, you could tell that the message from Angel was worrying him. Since they're about to be at war, it's not surprising that his mind was elsewhere.

EZ has never been the villain, but that look suggested that he recognized the path he was traveling, and flirting with darkness again could change everything.

He's no stranger to the darker side, having done some questionable things in the name of keeping his nearest and dearest safe. He had no other choice if he was to keep them safe while simultaneously pledging allegiance to the Santo Padre Charter.

Inevitably, Angel was out for blood. He wouldn't be able to forgive himself if anything happened to EZ or Felipe, and avenging his brother by taking a gun to the hospital put his passion on full display.

He was just waiting for the call to strike back, and Bishop delivered. Bishop's character development has been strong, but I'm starting to get the feeling he's putting his men in harm's way because he has nothing to live for.

There were so many other ways he could retaliate, but he was thinking with his rage instead of his mind when he gave the kill order.

That will be Bishop's downfall, and while I expect a lot of deaths as we approach the end of Mayans M.C. Season 3, it seems inevitable that we will come to the point when everyone will turn on him to stop the war, paving the way for someone else to take over.

It's hard to predict what will happen, especially with all of the different factions at play, but Bishop is no longer a worthy leader. He was angry about his son's death and the news that his ex was skipping town and acted accordingly.

What also hit me was that he didn't even seem that concerned about EZ getting shot. If Bishop gets the boot, it certainly makes me wonder who could be in line to take his place.

The Meth Mountain arc is going to come crashing down before long. Isaac is going to extreme lengths already hoping to get Coco under his thumb to steal drugs for them.

That will cause further problems when the war begins and the Mayans start pondering what Coco has been up to. It wouldn't be at all surprising if he was deemed a spy and picked off as a result.

It's tragic that we can see it coming, but there's nothing we can do to stop it.

"You Can't Pray A Lie" scaled back the action in favor of more character building, essentially creating the calm before the storm. Hold onto your seats because it's going to be a wild ride to the finish line.

Are you getting excited for the final stretch in this tension-filled season?

What did you think of Bishop's decision?

Is Miguel also earmarked for death after realizing he was being played?

EZ and Gaby or EZ and Emily. Which side are you on?

And let's not forget the most important question in light of the casualties we're expecting to unfold leading into and through the finale.

Who will perish next? Eeek.

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Mayans every Tuesday at 10/9c on FX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.