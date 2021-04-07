NCIS Hawaii to Have Female Lead

The next iteration of NCIS is set to feature a first for the iconic franchise.

Per TV Line, NCIS: Hawaii will have a woman in the lead role.

CBS declined to comment on the story posted on the website, but TV Line notes that the character is tentatively named "Jane Tennant."

She is said to be the first Special Agent at the wheel of NCIS Pearl.

The original NCIS has been led by Mark Harmon since it kicked off in 2003, while NCIS: Los Angeles has been led by Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J since it launched in 2009, and finally, Scott Bakula has led NCIS: New Orleans since 2014.

This would make for a nice change of pace for the franchise and make a spinoff worthwhile.

NCIS: Red, which was in the works in 2013, and it was set to be co-led by Kim Raver and John Corbett, but CBS ultimately decided to pass on the series after a backdoor pilot.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed NCIS: Hawaii's existence back in February, revealing that it was nearing a series order at CBS.

NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Chris Silber set to have a big part in the creative process.

Jan Nash (NCIS: New Orleans) and Matt Bosack (CBS' SEAL Team) are also said to be attached as executive producers.

The series has been working on getting directors for its pilot, and a writers room is also being staffed.

CBS has typically used backdoor pilots to kickstart new shows in its franchises instead of straight-to-series orders, but in the midst of a global pandemic, it's not as feasible as it once was.

The news broke around the time that CBS pulled the plug on NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons, with its series finale set to air in just a few weeks.

It also comes as the original NCIS is facing uncertainty as Mark Harmon reportedly wants to exit as a series regular.

THR noted earlier this year that CBS did not want to renew the series without the star, but it's hard to imagine losing two NCIS series in the one year.

Also in limbo is NCIS: Los Angeles, which is still awaiting word on a 13th season. Renewal and cancellation decisions have been held up due to the pandemic, meaning that decisions for the two shows could come down the wire.

CBS recently announced that it was picking up CSI: Vegas, a revival of the original CSI. There were rumors for months before the network made its existence official, so it could be a similar scenario here with NCIS: Hawaii.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.