Netflix Narrows Down Return Dates for YOU, The Witcher, & Cobra Kai

Has your favorite Netflix series been on hiatus for a long time?

We know the feeling.

The streamer announced during an earnings call on Tuesday that You Season 3, The Witch Season 2, and Cobra Kai Season 4 are all on track to return during the fourth quarter of the year.

The news means that both You and The Witcher will have been off the air for almost two full years before they return with their latest seasons.

A longer than usual hiatus for both series was expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which scuppered production on both of the series.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year," said Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, according to Deadline.

He added, "Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead."

Cobra Kai was originally a Youtube Original, but it was picked up by Netflix after the Google-owned streamer said it would not continue beyond its third season.

YOU is entering its highly-anticipated third season, which is adapted from "You Love Me," the third book in the franchise, which was released just weeks ago.

The Witcher is also a novel adaptation.

Other Netflix shows that have been off the air for long and yet to receive a premiere date include Lock & Key, Stranger Things, and Sex Education.

The lack of scripted shows has had an effect on the streamer, which missed its forecast of new user additions by 2 million.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.