Never Have I Ever Season 2 Launches This Summer: First Look!

One of Netflix's best original series will be back on the air this summer.

The streamer announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated Never Have I Ever Season 2 will receive its debut in July.

No definite date was revealed in the press release aside from the month, so all we can do is speculate.

Still, it's nice to know that a premiere date has been narrowed down.

Netflix also announced that Common has joined the cast as a recurring guest star in the role of Dr. Chris Jackson.

Chris is described as "a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini's (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone -- except Nalini."

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner, and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Never Have I Ever Season 1 arrived on April 2020, making a splashy debut.

The series snagged a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, delivering genuinely funny humor alongside an excellent cast.

It will be interesting to see whether the series can maintain the high quality set by the freshman run, but it's at least nice to know we don't have long to wait for fresh episodes.

The cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Darren Barnet (Paxton), and Megan Suri (Aneesa).

10 new episodes have been ordered, and they will each span 30 minutes.

Netflix has had less scripted originals returning this year due to the pandemic, but with production on many of its returning series ramping up over the last few months, the second half of 2021 is going to be stacked.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.