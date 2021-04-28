Noah Centineo to Headline The Rookie Creator's CIA Drama

Noah Centineo is leaving teen dramas behind ... for now.

The Fosters and To All The Boys franchise star has landed the lead role on an upcoming CIA drama at Netflix.

Deadline first reported the news, which also revealed the actor would have a producing credit on the series.

The eight-episode show comes from Entertainment One, Doug Liman's Hypnotic and creator, and showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie).

The project is currently untitled, and centers on a young lawyer at the CIA (Centineo) who gets entangled in dangerous international power plays when a former agency asset threatens to expose her relationship with the CIA — unless they help clear her name in a serious crime.

It's an interesting hook, and one that should be a big hit with the Netflix audience.

If the streamer has taught us anything, it's that it can keep viewers engaged for every single beat of its roster of drama series.

This marks a new project for Hawley, who serves as the creator and showrunner for the Nathan Fillion-led drama series, The Rookie, which is currently awaiting word on a fourth season at ABC.

Centineo's breakout role came on The Fosters, in which he played Jesus Adams Foster for three seasons, before guest-starring in the spinoff, Good Trouble.

His work on Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved on Netflix, propelled him to further success, and he went on to star in two sequels, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

Also on Netflix, he appeared in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date.

The actor is also attached to the DC superhero movie Black Adam, which will also feature Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, and Pierce Brosnan.

Netflix will be happy it has locked the rising actor in for this new series because it seems like the only way is up for Noah.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.