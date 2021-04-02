One Tree Hill's Barbara Alyn Woods Joins Daughter on Chucky Series

Barbara Alyn Woods is headed back to the small screen.

The actress, best known for playing Deb on One Tree Hill, has landed a recurring role on Syfy's upcoming Chucky TV series.

TV Line first reported the exciting news, which marks the scene stealer's first TV role since 2014.

Alyn Woods is set to play Mayor Michelle Cross on the series, which finds her “maintaining Hackensack’s safe image with the rising tide of mysterious violence, which she has no idea has been caused by a child’s doll," according to the outlet.

Barbara's real-life daughter, Alycia Alyn Lind, is also set to star on the series as Lexi, Michelle's daughter.

In the new Chucky television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies - and allies - from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The series previously announced that Jennifer Tilly would be reprising her movie role, while Devon Sawa has snagged a recurring role.

Alyn Lind is set as one of the four teenage leads alongside Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day).

"The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years," said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA & SYFY when the series was ordered."

We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators."

The Chucky movie franchise includes seven movies, but the move to TV was inevitable.

What are your thoughts on this exciting casting scoop?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.