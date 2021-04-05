Paramount+ Unveils First Trailers for New Seasons of Star Trek Discovery & Picard

The Star Trek Universe continues to expand at Paramount+.

The streamer held a First Contact Day series of events for fans of the franchise, and there were some big reveals.

We'll start with Star Trek Discovery, which got a slick new trailer for its upcoming fourth season.

A Big Plan

The teaser trailer was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green following the "Women In Motion" panel during today's virtual event, which also revealed that season four will be ready for take-off in 2021.

The next chapter of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered.

With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Burnham the Hero - Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 Episode 15

The cast for the fourth season includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray).

Have a look at the trailer below and scroll down for even more Star Trek goodies!

Be warned, there's a lot of drama on the horizon.

We also got our first glimpse of Star Trek: Picard Season 2, as well as a killer casting announcement.

The teaser trailer was introduced by series star Patrick Stewart at the top of today's First Contact Day virtual global panels, which also revealed that season two will premiere in 2022.

Actor John de Lancie made a surprise appearance during the panel, confirming that he will appear in season two of as his iconic "Star Trek" character, Q.

de Lancie first played the role of Q in the Next Generation series premiere, but he returned throughout multiple spinoffs to taunt Picard.

A Seat at the Table - Star Trek: Picard Season 1 Episode 10

The series features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.

Cast members for Season 2 include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

What do you think of the trailers and that big announcement?

Are you excited for the future of the franchise?

Hit the comments, TV Fanatics.

