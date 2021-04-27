Physical: Rose Byrne's Apple Dramedy Gets First Teaser and Premiere Date

Rose Byrne is headed for Apple TV+.

The streamer released today a first look at Physical, a new, 10-episode dramedy starring Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman, that is set to premiere on Friday, June 18, 2021, with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on the streamer.

Here's the official logline:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly.

But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see.

She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business.

The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, the series stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

Physical is produced for Apple TV+ by Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios).

Created, written, and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, Physical is directed by Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, and Byrne.

The series joins a highly-praised lineup of series on Apple TV+ that already includes Ted Lasso, Trying, Servant, Dickinson, among others.

