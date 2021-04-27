Power Book III: First Look and Premiere Date!

The third series in the Power universe will receive its debut this summer.

Starz on Monday announced that Power Book III would arrive on the premium cabler Sunday, July 18.

The prequel takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series from Courtney A. Kemp and Jackson.

Starring as series regulars are Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan’s mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox.

Recurring in the series are Quincy Brown as Crown, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham.

The series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, both of whom also executive-produced the original series Power.

Sascha Penn serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Mark Canton, through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox are executive producers with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode.

The first-look trailer also gives us a glimpse at the upcoming series, and it looks like it fits well in the Power universe.

We see a young Kanan finding his crew to the tune of a voiceover, which says the following:

“You already know how my s–t ended. This is how it started.”

It's certainly a nice hook to bring viewers up to speed on what happened in Kanan's past.

This is one of four spinoffs. Power Book II: Ghost has already aired its first season, with a second in the works.

Power Book IV: Force is planned for a 2022 premiere, while Book V: Influence, which is still in development.

Have a look at the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.