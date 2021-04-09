Prince Philip Dies; Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth's Husband Was 99

Prince Philip, a member of the British royal family who has held the Duke of Edinburgh title since 1947, has died at the age of 99.

Philip’s death comes months after he was admitted to hospital in London for treatment for various ailments.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” reads a statement on the Royal Family’s official website.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Born in 1921 to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was first known as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, a title he gave up back in 1947.

He attended Dartmouth, the United Kingdom’s naval academy, before serving in the Royal Navy before and during his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

His active military service concluded in 1952.

Philip and Elizabeth first met at Dartmouth in 1939. They subsequently got engaged in 1947, married four months later, and the Duke of Edinburgh title was given to Philip on his wedding day.

He held the title for over 70 years.

Philip also founded the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, a youth awards program that encourages young men and women to serve their communities and develop new skills.

In 2017, Philip retired from his royal duties and mostly stepped away from the spotlight.

Being a member of the Royal Family meant that several people portrayed him in pop culture during his time in the public eye.

More recently, an adaptation of the character appeared on Netflix's The Crown. Matt Smith played Philip on the first two seasons, while Tobias Menzies played him on Seasons 3 and 4.

Jonathan Pryce is set to succeed Menzies for the fifth and sixth seasons of the series, which are said to bring the series to a conclusion.

He was also portrayed by James Cromwell in the Oscar-winning 2006 movie, The Queen.

Sky News reported that it was understood Philip would be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes.

The Queen is said to sign off on final plans in the coming days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to the news, saying "with his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people," adding:

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."

"He was an environmentalist and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.

Philip is survived by the Queen and four children — Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; and Anne, Princess Royal — as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

