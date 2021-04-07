Samantha Morton to Headline The Serpent Queen at Starz

Samantha Morton's highly-praised run on The Walking Dead may be over, but it gives the beloved actress time to sink her teeth into a new role.

According to Deadline, Morton has locked in her next role, and it's an exciting one!

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress will play Catherine de Medici in the new Starz Original series The Serpent Queen.

The Serpent Queen is described as “a cunning account of one of the most influential women ever to wear a crown. Considered an immigrant, common and plain, Catherine de Medici is married into the 16th century French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and she’s unable to conceive," according to the logline.

"Yet, only with her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that is the monarchy better than anyone else, ruling France for 50 years.”

The series comes from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger).

Based on the book CATHERINE de MEDICI: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, the series will be executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix,13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow).

Stacie Passon (Transparent, Dickinson, Billions) directs multiple episodes, including the premiere episode.

The eight-episode series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

"Writing Catherine and her story has been truly exciting as she is a very complex leading character who becomes a skilled ruler, battling extraordinary political and personal odds throughout her reign," said Haythe when the series order was placed earlier this year.

"She is a Queen who defies convention, as she relies upon her intellect, her unusual entourage and a ready supply of black magic inspiring, centuries later, the Evil Queen of fairy tales."

Morton has appeared in a wealth of movies and TV during her time in acting. In addition to The Walking Dead, she most recently appeared on Harlots and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The Serpent Queen joins a slate at Starz that includes four Power spinoffs, Outlander, P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, Dublin Murders, The Gloaming, and Hightown.

The premium cabler recently canceled American Gods after three seasons.

