Shameless Boss Reveals Why Emmy Rossum Didn't Return for Series Finale

It's been hours since Shameless ended its 11-season run on Showtime.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 12 didn't feature the finality you would expect from a series finale, but it did feature a shocking death.

Frank survived his overdose and found himself in the hospital as it was revealed he had COVID-19 and subsequently died.

Fans held out hope that Fiona would arrive at the hospital in time as he slipped away, but while the character was mentioned, she was ominously missing from the final scene in which Frank read out his suicide letter.

Here is the letter we're talking about.

I'm not gonna ask your forgiveness because you bunch didn't do s--- for me, so let's just call it a draw. I know some of ya think ya hate my guts, and truth be told I never liked any of you much either. But we're all Gallaghers. My only advice is to stop worrying so damn much. You're supposed to ask people on their death bed if they wish they'd worked more or spent more time with their family. [Laughs] Me, hell, I wish I'd partied more. Nobody ever said our neighborhood was the Garden of Eden but it's been a good home to us, to me, and you kids. I'm proud of all of you, because every single one of you reminds me a little bit of me, Lip, you're smart as a whip, you just can't seem to get out of your own way. You'll figure it out. Ian, industrious, incredible work ethic, not a clue where you got that from — got the mental illness from your mother. The only way I can understand how you ended up marrying a Milkovich. Carl, I never could figure you out. Can't believe you betrayed the family and became a cop. I'm hoping you're already on the take. Debbie, you remind me of your mother, and not in a good way. Good luck in life, you're gonna need it. Liam, you're the apple of my eye, you handsome devil. Everybody says you look just like me. Oh, Kev, Veronica, you're overrated as friends, always sticking your noses in my family's business where they don't belong. You're moving, I say good riddance. And me, Frank Gallagher, father, teacher, mentor, captain of our little ship. People say you can't drink your troubles away, I say you're just not drinking enough. I guess that's it. Not much left to say really. Except, time's precious, don't f---ing waste it. Have a good time. I sure as hell did. Frank Permalink: I'm not gonna ask your forgiveness because you bunch didn't do s--- for me, so let's just...

Shameless boss, John Wells, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the lack of Emmy Rossum in the series finale, and it seems the hurdle surrounding a return was COVID-19.

"Emmy and I had a lot of conversations about it, trying to make it work. She's been in New York with [husband] Sam [Esmail], where they live, and right about the time where we were talking about putting it all together was when the additional lockdowns kind of hit again, and it just didn't feel safe or practical for her to come back," Wells explained, adding:

"So I think it's with a great deal of regret that we couldn't do it but it's just more minor casualty of our year of COVID."

Many fans questioned why there was a lack of updates about Fiona ever since her exit, and EW asked Wells why the character essentially disappeared in the end.

Wells explained to the outlet that there were conversations about writing about what Fiona was up to in Florida, but ultimately it came down to how the story was told.

"And when an actor leaves, and Emmy was so wonderful on the show and we were really happy to have her here and really sad when she reasonably decided to leave and pursue some other things, it's kind of done."

"A lot of times for the actors and the writers you go through a huge tearful goodbye and then you write them back and it's probably a little anti-climactic; it feels a little too beholden to what fans may want."

Wells stated that they didn't want Fiona to send a postcard or a letter because the writers felt it would be too cheesy.

The finale as a whole lacked the excitement of a series finale, thanks to the lack of closure. Beyond Frank's death, the future for the other characters was left up in the air.

It wasn't the best way to end things, but possibly it's leaving the book opened for a revival down the line.

Showtime has a thing for reviving some of its most popular shows.

