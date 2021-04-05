Shameless Series Finale Trailer: Did Frank Survive?

It's been a long time coming, but the series finale of Shameless is almost here.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 12 will wrap the Showtime series up for good, but the clip confirms Frank didn't die at the end of Shameless Season 11 Episode 11 as teased.

You would think the network would want to keep an element of mystery heading into the conclusion, but Frank is very much alive in this clip.

Carl's New Job - Shameless Season 11 Episode 11

It's certainly different to spoil such a development, but maybe it means there are much bigger things in store for the series ender.

If you watch Shameless online, you know the characters have all been gearing up to make some big life changes, so this episode will be the jumping-off point for them.

Kev and V's move to Kentucky seems like a done deal, leading everyone to assemble at the Alibi Room to say goodbye with a half-off deal for all of their most loyal customers.

It does seem very low-key, especially for a show that's been on the air for a little over a decade, but could it all still be satisfying in the end?

Kev and V Look to the Past - Shameless Season 11 Episode 11

Here's the official logline:

Ian and Mickey shop for furniture for their new place and Kev and V look for a buyer for the Alibi.

While Lip settles for a new job, Carl finally finds his calling in a new role on the police force. Debbie plunges into a treacherous world when she meets someone new. Frank comes to terms with his own mortality.

There is no mention of any returning characters, so, likely, Emmy Rossum will not be coming back as Fiona, at least in the flesh.

Debbie's Plan - Shameless Season 11 Episode 11

Fiona's storyline wrapped with Shameless Season 9, but after everything that's happened to the family, it's strange we haven't witnessed any phonecalls from her.

Might she pop up in a surprise cameo? Yes, but it will probably be via Zoom, and the show will explain it as the COVID-19 pandemic.

There could be some surprises along the way, but we'll need to tune in to the finale when it airs to see how it all plays out.

Have a look at the promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

