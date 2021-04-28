The Baker and the Beauty Revival Could Happen at Netflix

It's been a little under a year since ABC canceled The Baker and the Beauty after a single season.

The news shocked fans of the series, who pressed on with a campaign to get the series picked up at another destination.

But, unfortunately, the stars did not align in the soapy drama's favor, and it was left in the TV graveyard.

Now, with The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 emerging as a force to be reckoned with on Netflix, a second season is possible.

"I think I can speak for everyone when I say we would love to do a Season 2," series creator Dean Georgaris told Newsweek.

"We actually had the season all mapped out, including a great guest-star character arc."

Nathalie Kelley, who played Noa Hamilton, the show's female lead, finds it "miraculous" how the series performed well on Netflix.

"It's pretty miraculous that after being canceled on ABC it has shot to number one in TV shows and number two in Netflix overall — with no advertising or press!"

"In light of this achievement, there is in fact talk of what the future could hold for our show [...] what I'm hearing is that if we can sustain this incredible momentum there is a chance it could make financial sense for Netflix to make a Season 2."

The series drew decent reviews, but languished in the ratings, averaging 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.

In 2021, those numbers are not bad, and would put it on par with ABC's current roster of shows like Big Sky and The Good Doctor and above A Million Little Things and For Life.

Bringing shows back from the dead is not easy, especially when it's been so long since production wrapped, but the Netflix numbers are certainly encouraging.

"We came very close to finding a home for Baker last year after ABC canceled it," Georgaris said.

"With this new insight from the Netflix response, we are all actively talking to each other to see if there is a path forward."

"If it continues to perform, and if the data suggests to Netflix a Season 2 could perform well everywhere, then it might become something attractive to them," he continued.

"The economics of them actually owning part of the show are different than just licensing it, so that's a wild card."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.