The Bold Type Final Season Premiere Set at Freeform

It's the end of the line for the bold babes.

Freeform on Thursday announced the final season of The Bold Type would arrive Wednesday, May 26 at 10/9c.

The six-episode wrap-up finds Jane, Kat, and Sutton “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world,” per the official synopsis.

“Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.” Check out a first-look photo from the final season above.

Freeform confirmed the series would wrap for good earlier this year.

“The Bold Type is a brand-defining show for Freeform. It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement.

“It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

“It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill.

“This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode. I want to thank Wendy Straker Hauser and all the writers for telling these amazing stories that will undoubtedly live beyond the pages of Scarlet Magazine.”

“‘The Bold Type’ has been a gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences,” added showrunner and executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser.

“I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there.”

The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin.

The Bold Type is the network's longest-running series on the air right now, and its end means that relative newbies Grown-ish and Good Trouble will become the joint longest-running shows.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.