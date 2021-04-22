The Conjuring 3 Trailer Finds the Warrens Going to War With the Devil

World will collide in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

While the movie serves as the eighth installment in the spooky franchise, this is the third movie in The Conjuring franchise, and if the trailer is to be believed, it might bring about the end of the Warren family.

"The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren," reads the official logline.

"One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

The movie is set to launch in the U.S. on June 4, but thanks to this being no ordinary year, viewers will be able to choose how they watch the movie.

You can venture out to the cinema, or you can watch it in the comfort of your own home, thanks to HBO Max.

There is also no additional cost associated with watching it via the streaming service, so it gives people options, we guess.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be back for this new chapter, and the trailer has a lot of wild moments you're either going to be spooked out by or intrigued.

Of note, Lorraine finds herself being dragged off a cliff by a demonic presence, with Ed desperately trying to save her before he loses his wife forever.

It's quite the scene, but one of the other scenes shows a demon putting its hands through a water bed and grabbing a kid, so the movie is going to have people on the edge of their seats throughout.

The cast also includes Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, and John Noble.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Do you think this is the end of the line for the Warrens?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.