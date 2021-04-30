The Conners: Will It Be Renewed for Season 4?

The Conners is one of many shows awaiting word on its future.

The Roseanne spinoff finds its leading cast negotiating new deals to return at the end of every season, and Deadline has offered up some encouraging news.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, and Sara Gilbert have all closed deals to appear on a potential fourth season.

Locking in the cast is the first major hurdle, and the outlet notes that Goodman, Gilbert, and Metcalf are all in line to make close to $400,000 per episode.

Goranson started at a much lower rate but is now said to be "closing the gap" between herself and the bigger stars on the hit series.

The next hurdle for ABC is to reach a license fee deal with Werner Entertainment, which should lead to a formal pickup.

While The Conners started strong in 2018, it has been bleeding viewers pretty much every since.

The Conners Season 3 is currently averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, making it the fourth-highest-rated scripted series on the network.

It makes sense then that the network would want to keep it around into next season. Many shows are down, but this spinoff is a proven brand for the network.

As previously stated, The Conners finds its lead cast negotiating new deals every season, and while the ratings are down, ABC must be happy enough with its performance if most of the cast is locked in with raises.

ABC, for its part, has not made renewal or cancellation decisions for any of its scripted shows, but we should be getting some clarity in the coming weeks.

For now, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Big Sky, American Housewife, Home Economics, Black-ish, and The Rookie appear to be in good shape.

A Million Little Things, Rebel, Mixed-ish, Call Your Mother, and For Life are on the bubble.

The decisions for most of these shows will likely hinge on the strength of ABC's pilots.

