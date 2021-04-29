The Duchess Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with another show.

The Duchess, from British comedian Katherine Ryan, has been canceled after a single season.

The Duchess, the comedian’s debut scripted comedy series which followed the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London.

Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love, so she begins to debate having a second child with her greatest enemy -- Olive’s dad.

Ryan broke the news on Vicky Pattison's The Secret To... podcast.

“[Netflix] didn’t want to make any more, not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough,” she said.

“But also, I’m not terribly sad about it. I feel like it’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. I was so grateful to able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended.”

We already know that Netflix has high expectations for its scripted content, and it's rare to hear the streamer mention the number of viewers a show has unless they are astronomical.

But it was thought the series was a moderate success.

Then again, Netflix has canceled several buzzy shows in its time, with fans still being cut up about the likes of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This.

With the streaming wars heating up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for shows to breakthrough. There is simply too much on the air at the moment for people to keep up with.

The Duchess, with around 10 million viewers, would have been a big hit on other streaming services, but Netflix has a huge viewership base.

