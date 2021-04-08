The Goldbergs Honors George Segal in His Final Episode

George Segal made his final appearance on ABC's The Goldbergs on Wednesday night, and the hit comedy series paid tribute to the late actor.

The episode ended with a 48-second video to pay respects to Segal, who played Beverly Goldberg's father, Albert "Pops" Solomon, since the series debuted in 2013.

Segal died on March 23 due to complications from bypass surgery. He was 87.

The tribute, which you can see below, kicked off with a message reading, "Dedicated to our friend, George."

It then showed a series of clips from the series which included some of the most memorable moments.

The tribute concluded with the message, "We will miss you, George."

While the episode did not feature an ending for the character of Pops, it did show him helping his grandson, Adam, in a film project.

It was a re-creation of pencil-sketch animation of A-ha's "Take on Me." Pops and Beverly appeared in the animation for the project, eliciting the following response from Pops:

"I still don't understand why we have to be animated."

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly, tweeted, "We'll love you forever. See you in our dreams.

She followed up with another tweet, "Tonight's episode was the last that George filmed, but not the last of our season. We had no idea at the time we filmed it that it would be our last with him."

Hayley Orrantia, who stars as Segal's onscreen granddaughter Erica, wrote the following message, “We love and miss you so much."

Series creator, Adam F. Goldberg, paid tribute to Segal when news of his passing was announced.

"Today we lost a legend,” wrote Goldberg.

“It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

Sean Giambrone shared a photo of himself in his younger years with the actor.

"My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life," he wrote.

"What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family."

May he rest in peace.

