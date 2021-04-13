The Hills: Kristin Cavallari Returns in New Beginnings Season 2 Trailer!

It's been a long road to the screen for The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2, and the latest season is bringing back one of the most iconic stars.

Kristin Cavallari, who was last seen when the original series ended over 10 years ago, returns to the franchise in the just-released trailer for the new season.

Kristin took over from Lauren Conrad during The Hills Season 5, and well, her arrival turned the series on its head.

Kristin had beef with most of the cast members, but there was a love story brewing between her and Brody Jenner.

Now that they're both a part of the cast again, could love be on the horizon?

The final scene of the trailer shows Kristin emerging from a car, taking off her mask, and muttering the following:

“Here’s to reuniting.”

In this franchise, however, the drama is never far behind. Cavallari first appeared on Laguna Beach from 2004-05.

Speaking of Brody, we also get a glimpse of him and Kaitlynn hashing out the multiple reasons for their split.

It feels like eons ago now, but Kaitlynn wound up in a relationship with Miley Cyrus, and it seems like we'll get more intel on the breakup in the new season.

But there also might be love for Brody and Audrina. Yes, really.

Audrina admits to kissing Brody, and they're shown getting closer in the trailer. Where'd that come from?

As previously reported, Mischa Barton and Stephanie Pratt are both out and will not be featured in the second season.

As for Spencer and Heidi, they're going all out to make some big changes in their lives, but there's always drama not far behind with them.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 has been in the works for some time, but COVID-19 scuppered the plans.

Multiple episodes were filmed ahead of COVID-related shutdowns, and then details emerged that suggested the cast could be put in a bubble like Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore.

But after viewing the trailer, it looks like things are filmed under normal circumstances.

Have a look at the trailer, and be sure to watch the new season when it begins Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c on MTV.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.