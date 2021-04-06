The Neighborhood Creator Out After Three Seasons: 'I Am Not the Right Person to Continue to Tell These Stories'

The Neighborhood will be under new leadership when it returns for its fourth season.

According to Deadline, Jim Reynolds, the creator of the beloved CBS sitcom, has announced he is stepping down as showrunner and executive producer.

Reynolds broke the news to the cast over the weekend. Reynolds previously worked on sitcoms 9JKL, Samantha Who?, and The Big Bang Theory.

“I am very proud of The Neighborhood and have given everything of myself over the last three years to make this the best show possible,” Reynolds said in a statement to the outlet.

“I am so happy that the show has found such an enthusiastic audience and that it will live on. At this moment, in light of everything going on in the world, I had concluded that I am not the right person to continue to tell these stories. I am excited to see the show thrive and wish everyone involved the very best.”

Deadline also reported that Reynolds faced complaints “regarding comments and other race-related issues over a period of time.”

The popular Monday comedy series follows "the 'nicest guy in the Midwest', who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. That includes their new next-door neighbor Calvin.

The cast includes Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs.

The series has been a consistent performer for CBS, currently averaging 5.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in 18-49 in live + same-day results.

It currently ranks as the fourth-highest rated series on the network in the demo and snagged a fourth season renewal earlier this year.

On Mondays, it remains a decent performer and will likely remain on the night next season with current companion, Bob Hearts Abishola.

