The Price Is Right At Night Sneak Peek: Lilly Singh Plays It's In The Bag!

One of the best game shows on the air continues tonight with a new episode and a special guest.

Comedian and talk show host Lilly Singh will appear on Wednesday's edition of The Price Is Right At Night, airing at 8/7c on CBS, and we have an exclusive first look.

In the clip, Singh plays "It's In The Bag," a staple of the beloved series, and she has a theory that the producers had a gander in her kitchen ahead of her arrival.

Singh oozes energy as she and the contestants come to an agreement about how much the products cost in order to continue the process.

It's a fun clip and shows what it's like to be a part of the show.

And, if you ever wanted to see the show up in a closer and personal manner, The Price Is Right Live is picking up where it left off, resuming its rescheduled national touring version of network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.

The Price Is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right.

Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations, and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhanger, and The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!

Now, let's circle back to the primetime edition.

As we already said, it's airing tonight!

The clip will show you Singh in action, and we wouldn't mind her becoming a more permanent addition to the roster.

Have a look below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

It's going to be a good one!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.