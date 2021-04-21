The Resident Shocker: Original Series Regular Exits

The Resident has said goodbye to original star Shaunette Renée Wilson.

The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday night around the time The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 aired to confirm the news.

“After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed — and gave my character a wonderful sendoff,” Wilson said in a statement.

“I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr. Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of The Resident for their support over the last four seasons.”

The episode in question found Mina Okafor leaving Atlanta to return to Nigeria.

Amy Holden Jones, the showrunner of the beloved medical drama, opened up to fans on social media about Wilson's exit.

"We did all we could to keep her. But we also love Shaunette and owe her all for the greatness she gave the show. From the first day," Holden Jones said in response to a fan.

"We are heartbroken, believe me," she added before speaking about the changes on the series.

"On the bright side, the fact this was coming brought us Billie and Leela and wait, just wait, to see what they bring. It’s more than a silver lining, more like 24 karat gold. You’ll see. If it’s any comfort this sad day, I can promise this."

One fan questioned whether there would be happier moments ahead for fans, prompting the following response from Amy Holden Jones.

Very happy times. Baby #conic by season’s end and great triumph and excitement as soon as next week, with a super fun all cast bar scene, too. Nic has a dear friend. AJ fights to save his mom. Cain/Rose, Leela/Devon. #Rain? #Leevon? #Kitbell?

Wilson has been a part of the ensemble since The Resident Season 1 Episode 1, and quickly emerged as a fan-favorite when the series launched.

