The Right Stuff Canceled at Disney+, But There's Hope

Disney+ has grounded its scripted original series, The Right Stuff.

Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, and Micah Stock starred as America’s first astronauts in the series, which was an eight-episode take on Tom Wolfe’s book about the early days of the U.S. space program.

The good news for fans is that the series could continue at a new destination.

While Disney+ doesn't release ratings, it is thought the series was a moderate performer. Unfortunately, it didn't have much buzz, which could also hinder future seasons.

Warner Bros. Television is already shopping the series, with Deadline noting that TNT and HBO Max should be considered logical targets.

Helping matters is that the series, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way, was awarded $13.7 million to move production from Florida to California.

That's a big incentive, but without knowing the first season's financials, it's a moot point.

Deadline also notes that cast options expire today, but WBTV is committed to finding a new destination for the series and has asked for a two-week incentive.

While it's a big move for Disney+ to cancel a series shortly after its first price hike, it sounds like there were problems with the show's direction creatively.

Deadline says that there were lengthy discussions about what form the second season would take, including potentially a whole new cast.

If that turns out to be the case, then the series could return even after the cast options expire, but it will all come down to the story the potential new network wants.

The series drew average reviews upon its launch, managing a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it did better in audience score (72%).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.