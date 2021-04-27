The Talk: Carrie Ann Inaba Speaks Out Following Sudden Leave of Absence

Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a break.

The celebrity shared on Monday that she would be taking a leave of absence from The Talk.

The host did not disclose how long she would be away from the CBS daytime series, but it comes just weeks after she revealed she was experiencing severe pain due to her autoimmune conditions.

Inaba told her fans that she would be focusing on her "health and well being" during her time away.

She also shared two videos alongside her message, with both of the clips having her speaking about her thoughts on her decision.

"Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand — health is the most important thing."

She continued, "I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and the support from the Talk family and I hope to be back soon. Take care. And I'll keep you updated."

"I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon," she captioned the videos.

Sheryl Underwood addressed Inaba's absence during Monday's episode.

"Carrie Ann, we miss you and we look forward to having you back with us soon," she said.

Inaba's decision to step away from the series comes weeks after her former co-host Sharon Osbourne's exit.

Osbourne left following a heated on-air discussion about whether Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle were racist.

In the episode, which aired in March, Osbourne spoke over Underwood.

In a public apology the next day, Osbourne posted that she “got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. "

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

The series was placed on hiatus, with CBS later announcing that Osbourne had chosen to depart the series.

