This Is Us Team Explains Emotional Kevin and Randall Moment

at .

This Is Us Season 5 has been tackling many important topics.

During This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) started the process of repairing their relationship.

They addressed their upbringing and, more importantly, the way they perceived one another.

The Brothers on This Is Us

The conversation had many big talking points, and Randall opened up about his experience of being a Black child adopted by a white family.

Jon Dorsey, who wrote the episode, and Kay Oyegun (director) opened up to Entertainment Weekly about how they managed to bring the episode to life.

"Definitely finding the right levels, making sure it didn't get too heated, but making sure that they were taking the heavy subject matter seriously," said Dorsey of the challenges of penning such a pivotal episode.

Randal Looks Back - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13

"And then also, for me, it was making sure that there was a balance between Randall and Kevin, and [the conversation] not feeling too one-sided, like we were piling on Kevin completely. Randall certainly has his own flaws as a character as well. So all of that – the calibration, the balance were definitely tricky."

Oyegun revealed the epsiode was elevated by Brown and Hartley.

"I think the biggest thing is [these characters] are always honest with each other. That part of it really came through. And what's great about it is that this is not a first-season conversation.

Ready to Listen - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13

"This is one that the actors, the characters, and the audience have been on this journey with them. It's not like the audience had not been privy to those things.

"Now, that it's actually staring them directly in the face and speaking to them is something that might be jarring, but it was something that our actors and our characters were both prepped for in a way that works really well.

"They're just both so talented. Read the dictionary and they'll find calibrations, like, 'What?' But it was pretty incredible to watch them."

Okay, This Is Us fanatics.

Facing Their Childhood Pain - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13

What did you think of the emotional scenes?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Remember you can watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

This Is Us Quotes

Dad, Grandpa's gay. Or at least bi.

Tess

Randall: I think I lost two fathers, and if I had it my way I wouldn't have lost either one of them. So in answer to your first question, yes, I am aware that I am nothing but a cheap pawn on the Universe's chess table. I don't need a therapist in cheap shoes to tell me that. Sorry. That was uncalled for.
Therapist: That's okay. I live for this stuff.

This Is Us

This Is Us Photos

The Brothers on This Is Us
Jack Tries His Best - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13
Mandy Moore Returns - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13
Randal Looks Back - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13
A Happy Moment - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13
Ready to Listen - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13

This Is Us Videos

This Is Us Season 4 Trailer: We're Getting a Lot of New Faces to Love!
This Is Us Season 4 Trailer: We're Getting a Lot of New Faces to Love!
This Is Us Season 2 Promo: This Is Family
This Is Us Season 2 Promo: This Is Family
This Is Us Season 2 Teaser: There Will Be Tears!
This Is Us Season 2 Teaser: There Will Be Tears!
  1. Shows
  2. This Is Us
  3. This Is Us Team Explains Emotional Kevin and Randall Moment