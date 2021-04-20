TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Dips With Spring Premiere, American Idol Slides

FOX returned to scripted originals on Monday, and it had mixed results.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 9 had 5.9 million viewers and a 1.0 rating -- a season low in total viewers and matching its season low in the demo.

The series was down a bit from its Winter finale, but it was still the top show on the night in the demo.

9-1-1: Lone Star also came down a tenth in the demo vs. its prior episode.

The series managed 5.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, still enough to put in a solid showing.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5 million/0.7 rating) inched up, while Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.5 rating) continued on a steady note.

All Rise (3.1 million/0.4 rating) hit an all-time low in total viewers, but was steady in the demo.

Bull (4.6 million/0.4 rating) came down a tenth and about 10% in total viewers.

Out of those shows, All Rise is the only one awaiting words on its future. It will likely be canceled at these levels, unfortunately.

Over on ABC, American Idol slipped to 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

The Good Doctor, meanwhile, was on par with recent ratings, drawing 4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on NBC, The Voice inched up to 6.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, while Debris (2.6 million/0.4 rating) continued on a steady note.

The CW's All American (0.7 million/0.2 rating) and Black Lightning (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were on par with their season averages.

