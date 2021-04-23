TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Leads Slow Night

The best days may be behind for Grey's Anatomy, but at least it is still able to command a night.

The latest episode drew 4.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating -- down a tenth week-to-week.

The series returns in two weeks with the comeback of Sarah Drew. Will that move the needle in the right direction?

Station 19, which was a powerful hour of television, inched downward, but still held up well with 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Rebel, on the other hand, is suffering.

The Katey Sagal-fronted drama had 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

ABC would have been wise to try Rebel in another slot instead of messing with the decent combo of Station 19-Grey's-AMLT.

Over on NBC, Manifest continued to show stability with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Even though the live ratings are lacking, it's consistent. For a heavily serialized drama, the numbers are respectable.

Law & Order: SVU managed 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, on par with its season average.

Organized Crime followed with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, logging new series lows, but the show will probably perform well in delayed viewing.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen managed to equal Grey's Anatomy in the demo with a 0.8. It had 2.8 million viewers.

Last Man Standing had 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, up a little.

The Moodys, which has now been pulled from the schedule had 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Over on CBS, Young & Sheldon (6.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating), United States of Al (5.1 million/0.5 rating), and Mom (4.9 million/0.6 rating) were steady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.