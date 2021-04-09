TV Ratings: Law & Order Duo Drops Hard, Rebel Equals AMLT

There were a lot of movers and shakers in the ratings on Thursday night.

NBC's Law & Order franchise took a considerable hit vs. last week.

Law & Order: SVU came all the way down to 4.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The drop was expected, but the show is still way up from its season average.

Also worth noting is that it tied Grey's Anatomy in the demo as the top-rated show of the night and edged ahead of the medical drama in total viewers.

Law & Order: Organized Crime followed with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating -- down considerably vs. last week's high-flying premiere, but enough to lead the time period on the night.

If the show cans settle at these levels, it will be deemed a huge success.

Earlier on NBC's night, Manifest slipped to 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, coming in fourth place in the slot.

Still, these numbers are respectable, especially when you consider it is one of the most time-shifted shows on television.

Speaking of Grey's Anatomy, it bounced back from last week's series lows, drawing 4.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Station 19 held steady with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The series premiere of Rebel drew 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- not a great result for a series premiere.

These numbers are on par with what AMLT did in the slot before being moved to Wednesdays.

Given that new shows typically drop in the vicinity of 10 to 15% in their second weeks, this is not a great start.

The CW's Walker came down to new series lows with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

All of these random breaks are killing what seemed like a promising new entry just a few weeks ago.

Legacies (0.5 million/0.1 rating) perked up in viewers but was stuck at a series low in the demo.

CBS' Young Sheldon (6.6 million/0.7 rating), United States of Al (5.2 million/0.6 rating), and Mom (4.7 million/0.6 rating) all inched up a tenth, while B Positive (3.7 million/0.4 rating) and Clarice (2.6 million/0.3 rating) were flat.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen (2.5 million/0.5 rating), Last Man Standing (2.2 million/0.4 rating), and The Moodys (1.1 million/0.3 rating) were steady.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.