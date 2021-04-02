TV Ratings: Law & Order Organized Crime Premieres Huge, Grey's Anatomy Hits New Low

Elliot Stabler's return to the Law & Order franchise provided bumper ratings for NBC.

Law & Order: SVU started things off with 7.6 million viewers and a 1.6 rating -- the best demo rating for the show since November 2017 and best total audience since September 2016.

The impressive ratings did not stop there.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1 followed with 7.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating -- huge numbers.

But, the true test will be whether the new show settles in the next week or two. Then again, this could fall to a 0.5 and still be deemed a success.

Let that sink in.

The good news didn't stop there for Manifest, which has been off the air for a year, returned in decent shape at 3.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- slightly below last season's average, but given the decline in ratings overall over the last year, this is great.

If the series can get the mystery flowing and, of course, the answers, this could shape up to be the best season yet.

Over on ABC, Station 19 (4.5 million/0.7 rating) was steady in the demo, but Grey's Anatomy (4.1 million/0.8 rating) slipped to new lows.

Yes, the glory days are definitely behind for this once-hot drama, but fans have been critical of COVID-19 being so heavily featured this season.

With Ellen Pompeo's contract up and the sagging ratings, it's hard to believe the show snagging anything more than a short final season.

Then again, this feels like the end.

A Million Little Things had its final Thursday episode at 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen (2.5 million/0.7 rating) was stable, but the return of The Moody's had just 1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Did anyone even know the latter was coming back?

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (6.4 million/0.6 rating), Mom (4.8 million/0.5 rating), B Positive (3.7 million/0.4 rating), and Clarice (2.4 million/0.3 rating) were all way down, while the series debut of United States of Al had a decent debut.

CBS would have been wise to keep B Positive in the slot it excelled in all season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.