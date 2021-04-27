Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Confirmed! Who's Returning?

The doors of SUR will be reopening on Bravo very soon.

Vanderpump Rules, which was heavily rumored to be canceled due to a string of controversies involving its cast, will resume filming next month.

Variety revealed the news Tuesday.

As for who will be back, Tom Schwartz and his wife, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are all locked in for VPR Season 9.

Bravo announced last year that Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder were fired from the series because of past racist behavior.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced in December they were leaving the series, but it was then rumored it was not their decision to part ways with the show that made them famous.

Additionally, Dayna Kathan, who was a series regular on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, announced last week that she would not be back.

"It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one," Kathan told E! Online.

"I'm grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!"

The mass exodus of cast members certainly made many think the series had mixed its last cocktail on Bravo, but its return could pave the way for a much-needed revamp.

Scheana and Lala are new moms, so that should make for some fresh storylines for those stars, but it will all come down to the rest of the casting.

With the action typically taking place in SUR, it's possible we could move the bulk of the action to fellow Lisa Vanderpump-run establishments Pump or TomTom, assuming there will be a central restaurant at the wheel of the show.

With COVID-19 making things unpredictable, it's possible we could move away from these locations and focus on the cast instead.

The series has been off the air since June 2020, with Bravo typically filming in the summer.

The pandemic made filming impossible last summer, so it's nice to know that the show is not dead and buried.

With many questions about how the series will pivot to filming in a pandemic, it will be fun to see how the series adapts.

Shows like Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Floribama Shore had their casts in one location to film an entire season, but The Real Housewives franchise has continued with the cast going about their day-to-day lives.

What are your thoughts on the surprise renewal?

Are you ready for more Vanderpump Rules?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.