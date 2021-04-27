Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Who was behind the bloody disaster at an ice cream shop?

The 126 arrived on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 10 with the aim of saving lives.

Meanwhile, the group held an intervention for Owen after he accidentally spilled his secrets to his new roommate.

Elsewhere, T.K. and Carlos took a big step in their relationship, while Grace learned to rely on others.

Did she manage to move on from the car crash?

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.