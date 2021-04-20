Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 9

at .

Did Grace and Judd survive?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9 picked up in the aftermath of their car falling into a dam.

Ryder in the Line of Duty - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9

With the gang trying to save one of their own, a devastating realization changed everything.

Elsewhere, flashbacks showed how a childhood tragedy brought the core couple on the series together

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Judd, Judd, Judd, wake up! Judd!

Grace

Grace: Hello? Hello? You just take your time. I'm right here.
Judd: I apologize. I don't even know why I called this number.
Grace: You wanna tell me your name?
Judd: I'll just make something up.
Grace: Fair enough. How about I call you John?
Judd: It's as good as any.
Grace: You said you don't know why you made this call tonight. Do you think it was because you were led to?
Judd: Hey, look, I'm sorry. I thought I was in some kind of confessional mood, but I ain't really much of a talker when it comes down to it.
Grace: That's OK. You don't have to say anything if you don't want to. God knows what's on your heart anyway.
Judd: You can't hide from God.
Grace: Yeah, he truly sees everything.
Judd: You can't even hide from yourself in the end though. I thought I could. I've been doing a pretty fair job of it for about ten years, you know? Hiding behind a uniform and pretending that that uniform is me, but it ain't.
Grace: You in the military, John?
Judd: Oh, naw, hell no. I ain't brave enough for that. I'm a firefighter.
Grace: I think most people would consider that quite brave.
Judd: They'd be right for that, but no, I ain't no hero.

Judd Roughs Up a Drunk Driver - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9
Celebrating a Ryder Baby - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9
Tommy & Judd: BFF's - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9
Ryder in the Line of Duty - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9
Flashback Tommy - Tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9
Judd Observes His Team - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 9
