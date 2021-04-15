Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Did Eddie manage to pivot following his relapse?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10, Eddie made an unexpected friend after a sudden turn of events.

Meanwhile, Sophie was distraught after a disturbing encounter.

Did Gary help by turning to Maggie and Regina for support?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10 Online

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

Peter: Ms. Dixon, what is your song about?
Sophie: It's about my dad. It's about how he left. It's about how he left without saying goodbye, and how he died before I became who I was gonna be, and how a part of me is afraid to become a new person because maybe secretly I think I'll run into him again, and if I do I want to make sure he recognizes me.
Peter: If you don't play that every single time you come on stage, then don't get on stage.

Gary: Tell me. Where were you?
Sophie: I was with Peter.
Gary: Peter? Your guitar teacher?
Sophie: I think I messed up.

