Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did Eddie go too far?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 8, his addiction came to the forefront as the family tried to help Theo.

Meanwhile, Regina realized her Vicodin was missing and suspected Rome could have been the one to take it.

Elsewhere, Maggie's past came back to haunt her in a big way as she tried to make a decision about her new relationship.

We're still friends even if our benefits ran out.

Jamie

Gina: Babe, the Vicodin from my wrist surgery is missing. I keep thinking about the pill I found on the floor and how I didn't say anything, how I almost lost you, so I need to know do you have them?
Rome: No, I promise you, I'm OK. I'm not in that place anymore.
Gina: OK but if you didn't take them, who did?

