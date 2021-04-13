Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 9

at .

Did Spencer and Olivia manage to make things right with each other?

On All American Season 3 Episode 9, Spencer was forced to face up to his actions.

Mental-Health Day - All American Season 3 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Billy, Laura, and Jordan were left worried by the actions of someone close to them.

Elsewhere, Montes gave Asher a tough choice about his football career.

Watch All American Season 3 Episode 9 Online

Watch All American Season 3 Episode 9 Online

All American Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Olivia: I'm sorry about how everything went down at the cabin.
Asher: I have to get to class. I'm great you're OK.

Your falling off the wagon is a big deal.

Spencer [to Olivia]

All American Season 3 Episode 9

All American Season 3 Episode 9 Photos

Worried About Twin - All American Season 3 Episode 9
Let Down by Olivia - All American Season 3 Episode 9
School Decision - All American Season 3 Episode 9
Worried About Relapse - All American Season 3 Episode 9
Changing Relationship - All American Season 3 Episode 9
Going Down - All American Season 3 Episode 9
